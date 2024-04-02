Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

