Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 341 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 288.9% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,914,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

STZ opened at $265.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.72 and a 200 day moving average of $246.42. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.05 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

