Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 3,699 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SHY opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.51.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

