Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Down 11.5% in March

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,900 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Hycroft Mining Trading Up 24.4 %

NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.67. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,111,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,623,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1,771.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 37.3% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 654,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 177,885 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.