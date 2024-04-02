Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HYMCW stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

