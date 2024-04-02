ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.99

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $5.41. ICL Group shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 597,843 shares.

ICL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

ICL Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0476 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ICL Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,745,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 228,102 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in ICL Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,906,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 37.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at $10,193,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 275,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

