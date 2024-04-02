IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Up 6.5% in March

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 415,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $532.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

