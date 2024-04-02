Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 974,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 388,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IKNA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology Price Performance
Shares of IKNA stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.
About Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ikena Oncology
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.