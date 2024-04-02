Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 974,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 388,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IKNA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

About Ikena Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.