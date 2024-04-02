Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Down 8.2% in March

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Immersion Price Performance

Shares of IMMR opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Immersion has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $239.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.30. Immersion had a net margin of 100.17% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. Analysts expect that Immersion will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Immersion’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other Immersion news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immersion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Immersion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 78,048 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Immersion by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Immersion by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Immersion by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

