Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Immunocore by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 63,232 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Immunocore by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after acquiring an additional 90,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 679,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,502 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Immunocore’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.55.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

