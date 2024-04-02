Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after buying an additional 50,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,067,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 12.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 93,938 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Stock Down 2.9 %

IBCP stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $514.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

