Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 257,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Independent Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $514.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBCP

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.