Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Avalon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 29,931 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,376,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,694 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.52.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $424.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $275.37 and a 52-week high of $430.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

