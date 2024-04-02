InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Up 7.8% in March

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 29th total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 167.2% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,733,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after buying an additional 3,587,670 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 17.5% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 125,600 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

InflaRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

