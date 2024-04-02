Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 255,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $716.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.