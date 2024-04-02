Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Short Interest Up 16.1% in March

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 29th total of 511,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Veterinary Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVP. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ IVP opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

