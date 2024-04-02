International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Short Interest Up 9.9% in March

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of International Media Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Media Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,197 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of International Media Acquisition stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. International Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.