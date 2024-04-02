Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Update

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the February 29th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 1.3 %

ITCI opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,576,556.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,765 shares of company stock worth $24,201,987. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 209.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 154,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 259,424 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 441,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.42.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

