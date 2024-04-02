Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $183.11 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $127.47 and a 1 year high of $184.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.14.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

