Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUS. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 768.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 757.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUS opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $331.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

