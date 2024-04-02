Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IOBCF opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Ion Beam Applications has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

