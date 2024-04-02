Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.3 days.
Ion Beam Applications Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IOBCF opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Ion Beam Applications has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.
Ion Beam Applications Company Profile
