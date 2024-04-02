iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $524.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.09. The company has a market capitalization of $406.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

