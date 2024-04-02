iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned 0.39% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDEM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 23,214.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 160,877 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000.

NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

