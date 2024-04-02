iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Up 14.8% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the February 29th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTI. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,030,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,840,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,357,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 365.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTI stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

