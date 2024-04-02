iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYGH opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

