iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,454,000 after buying an additional 49,937 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 32,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,367,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 225,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $65.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

