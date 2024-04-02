iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Lessened by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,453 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $465,950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

