iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

BATS EZU opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

