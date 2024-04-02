iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $268.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

