iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $251,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,937,000 after buying an additional 738,640 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $124.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

