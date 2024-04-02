iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Holdings Cut by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $195.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $136.24 and a 1 year high of $197.90.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

