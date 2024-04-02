iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

