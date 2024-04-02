iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DVY stock opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.42.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.