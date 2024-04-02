iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $137.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.61.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.