Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

J has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $151.28 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

