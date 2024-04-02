Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in March

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JPRRF opened at $3,900.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,900.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 12-month low of $3,900.00 and a 12-month high of $3,900.00.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

