Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jasper Therapeutics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Free Report) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,268 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jasper Therapeutics were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

