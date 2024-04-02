JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in March

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,043,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 3,606,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,675.5 days.

JD Health International Price Performance

JDHIF opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. JD Health International has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

