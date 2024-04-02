JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in March

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,043,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 3,606,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,675.5 days.
JD Health International Price Performance
JDHIF opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. JD Health International has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.93.
