Jet2 (LON:JET2) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,455.00

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,455 ($18.27) and last traded at GBX 1,450.25 ($18.21), with a volume of 25625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,442 ($18.10).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on JET2. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Jet2 from GBX 1,850 ($23.22) to GBX 1,900 ($23.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.60) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on JET2
Jet2 Price Performance
Jet2 Company Profile
Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jet2
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.