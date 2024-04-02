Jet2 (LON:JET2) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,455.00

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,455 ($18.27) and last traded at GBX 1,450.25 ($18.21), with a volume of 25625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,442 ($18.10).

A number of research firms have weighed in on JET2. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Jet2 from GBX 1,850 ($23.22) to GBX 1,900 ($23.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.60) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,378.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,232.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 792.31, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

