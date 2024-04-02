JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Down 8.4% in March

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,410,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the February 29th total of 40,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,681,000 after acquiring an additional 354,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,796,000 after acquiring an additional 228,227 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,450,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,786 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.86.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

