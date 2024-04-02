JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $15.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $198.95 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $126.22 and a one year high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $573.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

