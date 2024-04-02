JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 365.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $198.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $126.22 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.51. The firm has a market cap of $573.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.