JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 215,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
JSR Stock Performance
Shares of JSCPF opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.
JSR Company Profile
