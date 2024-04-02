JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 215,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JSR Stock Performance

Shares of JSCPF opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

