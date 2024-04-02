KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Up 9.1% in March

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of KALV opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KALV shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 24,888 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $351,169.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,074.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 24,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $351,169.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,074.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $321,736.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,014.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 400,995 shares of company stock worth $5,234,255 and have sold 115,878 shares worth $1,590,471. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,373,000 after acquiring an additional 383,435 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,781,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares during the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

