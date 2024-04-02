KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Short Interest Update

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,850,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 29th total of 20,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of BEKE opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.74. KE has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KE will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. KE’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEKE. HSBC reduced their price target on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KE by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,418 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in KE by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of KE by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 182,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

