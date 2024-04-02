Keller Group (LON:KLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,080.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($13.56) and last traded at GBX 1,058 ($13.28), with a volume of 771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,048 ($13.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.69) to GBX 1,300 ($16.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 920.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 841.19. The firm has a market cap of £764.19 million, a P/E ratio of 873.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt sold 10,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($12.63), for a total transaction of £108,476.98 ($136,174.97). 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

