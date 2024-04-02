Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

