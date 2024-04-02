Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Kesko Oyj Trading Down 0.3 %
Kesko Oyj stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. Kesko Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $11.55.
Kesko Oyj Company Profile
