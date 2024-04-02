Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Kesko Oyj Trading Down 0.3 %

Kesko Oyj stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. Kesko Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

