Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Up 10.1% in March

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 1,052,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 609,961 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $799.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.13.

KC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

