Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2589 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Knorr-Bremse Price Performance

KNRRY stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. Knorr-Bremse has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

About Knorr-Bremse

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electrics; train control and management systems and control technology; electromechanical components and electrical traction equipment for light rail vehicles; stationary systems; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, automatic coupling systems; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; and wiper and wash systems for mass transit and long-distance rail vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.