Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2589 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Knorr-Bremse Price Performance
KNRRY stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. Knorr-Bremse has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.
About Knorr-Bremse
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Knorr-Bremse
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.